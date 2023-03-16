Georgia House committee approves bill banning gender surgeries on children | Georgia

(The Center Square) — After greater than an hour of once in a while contentious debate, the Georgia House Public Health Committee handed an amended bill on Tuesday that might prohibit positive surgeries on minors for gender dysphoria.

Senate Bill 140 would ban any gender dysphoria-related surgeries and hormone substitute treatments for the ones underneath the age of 18.

- Advertisement -

It is now headed to the House ground for a vote.

Democrats tried to short-circuit the controversy through soliciting for a movement to adjourn sooner than SB140 might be thought to be, however Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta, refused to just accept the movement.

State Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, introduced SB140 that he authored.

- Advertisement -

“We tried to be as liberal in our thoughts as possible that this bill could work for everyone,” Summers mentioned. “The bottom line of this bill is that it makes a pause for young people. We don’t want people under the age of 18 to have gender surgeries.”

He additionally mentioned the bill permits for the management of puberty-blocking medicine for the ones underneath 18, however he thinks a find out about committee on the consequences of those drugs through the General Assembly is warranted.

State Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, mentioned the bill was once now not consistent with the present science and coverage of the American Academy of Pediatrics when coping with “gender-diverse” children.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t want children to have surgeries that permanently affect them,” Summers mentioned when requested through Au if the bill went towards the science and coverage of the AAP.

The committee amended the bill through taking out a piece that gave immunity to physicians from complaints associated with their compliance with the bill if it turns into regulation, however stored in language that might permit the state’s Composite Medical Board to sanction physicians for violating the regulation.

Both the modification and the general passage have been through party-line 12-10 votes.

The bill handed the Senate on March 6 through a 33-22 vote.