Black Sports Professionals North Texas Partners With Dallas Stars

The National Society of Black Sports Professionals North Texas (BSPNTX) announced a new partnership with the Dallas Stars.

With this newfound partnership, BSPNTX says that the NHL franchise will help support the North Texas organization with its mission to advance Black sports professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“The Dallas Stars’ commitments to BSPNTX include supporting the organization’s programs, events and scholarship initiative,” BSPNTX Membership Committee Chair Destiny Price said in a statement. “The NHL franchise will also work together with the North Texas organization to boost career growth and networking opportunities in the area.”

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Black Sports Professionals North Texas,” said Dallas Stars President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Alberts. “Providing a resource for the current and next generation of aspiring Black sports professionals is invaluable for career growth and mentorship.”

The Dallas Stars are now the second professional sports franchise to sponsor Black Sports Professionals of North Texas on a founding partner level. The Dallas Mavericks were the first organization to earn that distinction in North Texas.

Other partners of BSPNTX that the NHL organization will be joining include the Texas Rangers, Reveal Suits, UNT Sport Entertainment Management and Colonial National Mortgage.

“Over the years, the Dallas Stars have been a great supporter of BSPNTX. We are extremely excited to solidify our relationship and expand our partnership to better expose our membership to career opportunities across the NHL, North Texas and beyond,” said BSPNTX President Larry Lundy in an official statement.

For more information on Black Sports Professionals North Texas, head to www.bspntx.com.