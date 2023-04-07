Georgia Department of Transportation awards $162 million in February | Georgia

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation stated it awarded 22 tasks totaling $162 million in February.

The company awarded 20 of the tasks on March 3. Later in the month, it awarded some other two tasks initially deferred all the way through February.

Nearly part of the investment (49%) went to 13 resurfacing tasks, together with $25 million for C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. to resurface greater than 21.2 miles of Interstate 75 from south of U.S. Highway 411 in Bartow County to south of Dew Pond Road in Gordon County.

Two reconstruction tasks represented (42% or $54 million) of the finances awarded.

Taxpayers fund Screven County Agricultural Center enhancements

The amended fiscal 2023 funds contains $400,000 for Screven County Agricultural Center upgrades.

The investment is funneled by way of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The company is helping keep ancient websites throughout Georgia.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Screven County’s economy, and this center has been at the heart of many agriculture events that bring our community together and highlight the vital role that agriculture plays in our area,” state House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, stated in a statement. “Our agricultural education programs teach young learners how to carry on the tradition of farming and ranching, but our agriculture barn needs major upgrades to continue this important work for our citizens.”

FAA fingers Georgia Tech $1.45 million

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Georgia Tech greater than $1.4 million for noise aid projects.

It awarded the college $300,000 to inspect “the potential noise reduction benefits of an over-wing jet engine design concept” and $300,000 to judge noise publicity from business and personal Unmanned Aircraft Systems automobiles or drones. The feds additionally gave the college $850,000 to increase progressed supersonic plane noise prediction approaches.

The cash is a component of $19 million in tax cash the company passed out to fourteen universities national as section of the Aviation Sustainability Center.