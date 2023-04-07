Scammers target Taylor Swift fans ahead of Tampa shows

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — People throughout Tampa Bay are preventing to their a refund from scammers pretending to promote Taylor Swift live performance tickets.

Many weren’t ready to at the beginning purchase them after they went on sale as a result of of problems with Ticketmaster.

Jen Smith just about misplaced loads to a scammer that claimed to have Swift tickets.

Smith stated, “$660 is so much of cash.”

“It’s Taylor Swift. I was excited. I thought this was an opportunity to get tickets because I, like so many other people, had done the presale and tried and didn’t, so unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me,” said Smith.

Smith said she saw someone post they were selling their concert tickets for $330 each in a neighborhood Facebook group that she’s part of. She messaged them and asked for proof they had the tickets.

“They sent me a screenshot of them hovering over the ticket selected, like ‘I’m just waiting for you to transfer the money so I can transfer the tickets,’ and I’m like okay, I think this is legit,” stated Smith.

They then made up our minds she’d ship the cash by the use of PayPal.

“They requested me to choose ‘Friends and Family’ for the PayPal fee, which I didn’t do. I in fact selected the ‘Goods and Services’ choice,” stated Smith.

The Friends and Family fee choice on PayPal comes with a disclaimer that warns to not ship cash to other folks you don’t know.

Smith advised ABC Action news the vendor were given mad when she selected the Goods and Services choice as an alternative. She used to be ready to cancel her fee when they did not ship her the tickets.

She believes she wouldn’t had been ready to get her a refund another way.

“So it was an unfortunate learning lesson that I felt like I should share because I was worried it might have already happened to other people,” stated Smith.

It’s a lesson Curtis Serata and his spouse, Daniele Serata, discovered too.

“The seller had a story that seemed reliable,” stated Curtis.

He additionally noticed any person post on Facebook about promoting Taylor Swift tickets.

He, too, requested for evidence of tickets and attempted to make sure the vendor’s identification; he even presented to make a small fee first to peer if the sale used to be authentic.

“I said well, why don’t I send $50, you send a ticket, we’ll send the rest and you send me the other ticket. So I sent the first one and he sent a virtual ticket but you can’t check a QR code on your phone,” stated Curtis.

Then his spouse went ahead and submitted the second one fee for the remaining of the cash via Zelle, about $440 general.

“Then he just went black. Shut everything off, blocked everybody, so there was no more communication at that point,” stated Curtis.

“The fact that I had my wife’s hopes up, and then the rug was yanked out from underneath our feet,” he added.

He and his spouse in an instant filed a police file however nonetheless can’t get their a refund.

Daniele stated she truly sought after to visit the live performance however getting scammed out of tickets is ready extra than simply lacking the display.

“I’m also more upset that my husband is a school teacher who is already on a school teacher salary paying for things for his own students. We have two kids, four dogs, and a house to take care of, and this person just literally stole over $400 from us. I’m very angry about it,” stated Daniele.

Unfortunately, those tales don’t seem to be distinctive. Hillsborough County Consumer Protection Services see them so much.

Officials stated as we get nearer to Taylor Swift’s live performance dates in Tampa, scams will build up much more.

“These fraudsters are out there all the time trying to take advantage of people and get at their good, hard-earned money,” stated Eric Olsen with Hillsborough County Consumer Protection Services.

Experts recommend keeping off peer-to-peer fee apps like Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App, if conceivable when paying any person you don’t know as a result of it may be onerous to get your a refund.

“Even PayPal has certain limitations and you’re going to have to work to get the money back,” stated Olsen.

Other guidelines come with:

Be wary of social media posts — that’s the place professionals are concentrated on other folks maximum.

If they’re seeking to force you into paying, that’s a pink flag.

Always use your credit card when making those sorts of purchases as a result of they’ve additional fee coverage.

Try calling the venue; gross sales brokers can provide you with other choices.

Check out respected dealers and agents.

“Sellers and brokers are also often times members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. That’s a great resource that consumers should check into if they’re going to go with a seller or broker or reseller,” stated Olsen.