Georgia awards $195.4 million in transportation projects in April | Georgia

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 16 projects valued at greater than $195.4 million in April.

Of the projects awarded, 61% have been for reconstruction, whilst the remainder used to be for bridge building (32%), resurfacing (5%), protection (2%) and bridge rehabilitation (1%).

“Both of these projects will have a profound impact on their communities when they are completed,” GDOT District Six Preconstruction Engineer David Acree stated in a news unlock saying two Northwest Georgia highway projects totaling greater than $50.8 million. “The Department of Transportation works hard to improve the safety and efficiency of state routes for the traveling public.”

A evaluation of earlier award bulletins presentations GDOT officers have introduced 221 projects since July 2022, the beginning of the fiscal yr, totaling just about $1.4 billion.

However, a Consumer Energy Alliance file launched remaining week raises questions on how much cash states may have for freeway upkeep will have to Americans transition to electrical cars. According to the gang’s file, the Peach State won greater than $1.4 billion in federal freeway investment in 2020.

“One of the things that’s not being thought through is what these implications are for our highway maintenance and road maintenance,” CEA Midwest Executive Director Chris Ventura instructed The Center Square remaining week right through an interview in regards to the file. “You look at your gas and diesel taxes in Georgia … there’s a little over $800 million that comes from gas and diesel tax for road maintenance in the state, and if you transition vehicles from the internal combustion engine to EV, how will you still bridge that gap of maintenance needs?

“From a non-public privateness point of view, you’ve observed states out west discuss monitoring the miles pushed with a GPS in your automotive,” Ventura added. “I in my opinion don’t suppose that that may fly with the vast majority of Americans when it comes right down to their using behavior. We’ve additionally observed numerous pushback when states have stated as a result of EVs aren’t paying the normal gasoline tax or freeway use tax, we’re going to extend their automobile registration. And we’ve observed vital pushback from individuals who love EVs announcing, ‘No, you can’t building up our automobile registration.’ So, it’s mainly unfastened highway use for them.”