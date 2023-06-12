Colorado congressman introduces bill creating manufacturing council | Colorado

(The Center Square) – A bipartisan effort to determine a council desirous about bettering manufacturing within the U.S. is supported through a number of associations within the sector.

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., offered a bill requiring the Department of Commerce secretary to determine the National Manufacturing Advisory Council throughout the division. If the bill passes, the secretary of Commerce will visit the secretaries of Labor, Defense, Energy, Education and the U.S. industry consultant to create the brand new council.

Congressman Tracey Mann, R-Kan., joined Neguse together with Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.

“I am excited to announce the House introduction of the National Manufacturing Advisory Council for the 21st Century Act, a bipartisan effort to support hardworking everyday Americans and create better paying jobs,” Neguse mentioned in a commentary. “The Council will help bolster domestic manufacturing and propose solutions to problems facing the industry.”

The 13-page bill intends to create a typical discussion board between the government and the manufacturing sector, together with manufacturing employees. The council will advise the Commerce Department referring to imaginable answers to issues within the manufacturing sector, together with group of workers demanding situations, provide chain interruptions and different logistical problems.

“Before Congress can strengthen and support American manufacturing, we must listen to those involved in the work,” Rep. Mann mentioned in a commentary. “Manufacturers deserve a seat at the table for discussions around workforce issues, supply chain interruptions, and other new and emerging challenges to their industry.”

The council additionally would yearly produce a countrywide strategic plan and an in depth record at the council’s actions.

The council is supported through the American Small Manufacturers Coalition, American Equipment Manufacturers, Alliance for American Manufacturing and the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, embraced the law and its venture of bettering the government’s making plans and coordination of efforts to improve home manufacturing.

“Recent supply chain disruptions have made clear that it is time for the United States to shore up its critical manufacturing capabilities, which will not only better prepare us for the next crisis but also create jobs and boost the economy,” Paul mentioned in a commentary. “This increased coordination between the many programs designed to support our manufacturers and their workers is an important step towards rebuilding our industrial base.”