George Santos Is Accused by Ex-Roommate of Involvement in Fraud Scheme

In April 2017, the Seattle police arrested a Brazilian guy they’d stuck putting in a card-skimming system on an A.T.M. close to the famed Pike Place Market. As officials investigated, they hooked up the person to a Florida deal with the place he as soon as lived with George Santos, now a Republican congressman from New York.

The guy, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, pleaded responsible to a federal fraud fee in the case and was once in the long run deported to Brazil. Mr. Santos was once now not implicated or charged, however he later informed a legal professional that he were wondered by the Seattle police, and he flew around the nation to testify at a bail listening to on Mr. Trelha’s behalf.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trelha sought to enormously trade the narrative of the case. In a testimony that he submitted to the federal government, he accused Mr. Santos of main the operation and mentioned the 2 had agreed to separate the earnings in part. Mr. Trelha contended that he had now not disclosed this in the past as a result of Mr. Santos had threatened his pals.

“I am coming forward today to declare that the person in charge of the crime of credit card fraud when I was arrested was George Santos/Anthony Devolder,” Mr. Trelha wrote in his commentary, which was once first reported by Politico and despatched to the F.B.I., the Secret Service and the U.S. legal professional’s workplace in Brooklyn.