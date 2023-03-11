Texas Rangers trim roster by 10 players, send Evan Carter to minor league camp

The Texas Rangers introduced every other spherical of roster cuts Saturday, sending outfield prospect Evan Carter again to minor league camp.

Carter can be joined by right-handed pitcher Kyle Cody, left-handed pitcher Lucas Jacobsen and right-handed pitcher Fernery Ozuna. Names like Cole Winn and Owen White have been additionally integrated in the most recent spherical of cuts.

Winn was once optioned to Triple-A Round Rock at the side of right-handed pitcher Zak Kent and infielder Dustin Harris. White was once optioned to Double-A Frisco with infielder Luisangel Acuña and right-handed pitcher Ricky Vanasco.

Carter was once probably the most Rangers potentialities having a powerful week earlier than the new wave of cuts.

“Part of this is he’s earned it,” Rangers supervisor Bruce Bochy stated of Carter. “He’s had great at-bats, he’s played really good outfield. He’s an intriguing young kid. It’s good to get a long look at him.”

The minor league camp gamers can be joined by right-handed pitcher Ricky DeVito, who was once obtained within the industry involving infielder Mark Mathias to Pittsburgh.

