George Maharis, star of TV’s ‘Route 66’ in the 1960s, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES — George Maharis, a stage-trained actor with rough-hewn just right seems who become an icon to American formative years in the Sixties as he cruised the nation in a Corvette convertible in the hit tv sequence “Route 66,” has died.

Maharis’ good friend and caretaker Marc Bahan mentioned in a Facebook post that he died Wednesday. Bahan informed the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported Maharis’ loss of life, that he died at his house in Beverly Hills, California, after contracting hepatitis. He used to be 94.

On “Route 66,” Maharis performed Buz Murdock, a hardened survivor of New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen. His co-star Martin Milner, who died in 2015, used to be Tod Stiles, a tender guy raised in wealth who upon his father’s loss of life used to be left with not anything however a sparkly new Corvette.

The pair determined to commute the freeway writer John Steinbeck had dubbed “The Mother Road.” Each week introduced a brand new journey in a brand new town, and audiences tuned in in droves.

“Route 66” used to be the uncommon sequence at the time that used to be filmed on location, transferring to new cities and towns for every new episode. It featured as visitor stars long run stars together with Robert Redford, James Caan, Robert Duvall and Alan Alda in some of their earliest roles.

The storied freeway itself used to be as a lot a star of the display as Maharis and Milner. Since bypassed in prefer of larger, quicker interstates, it stretched unbroken from Chicago to the Pacific Ocean and used to be commemorated as a driver at the back of the nation’s twentieth century westward migration.

“Route 66” used to be mentioned to were impressed by way of Jack Kerouac’s novel “On the Road,” and it spawned its personal hit track, an instrumental composed by way of Nelson Riddle. The extra acquainted track, “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66,” used to be now not attached to the sequence.

Maharis left the display after the 3rd season — it might proceed for yet another with out him — and not once more accomplished the identical reputation.

He were given a reputation take a look at that presented him to next generations in director Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” when fictional actor Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, says he was considered for the Steve McQueen role in “The Great Escape” along with three Georges: “Peppard, Maharis and Chakiris.”

A native New Yorker, one of seven children born to Greek immigrants, Maharis really was raised in Hell’s Kitchen. His parents ran a successful restaurant, and they wanted George to join the family business.

“Growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, at least for me, used to be all about ‘I’m now not gonna keep right here,’ ” he said in a 2007 interview. “Life is all about the adventure, the going. I needed to get out.”

He hoped to be a singer but damaged his vocal cords, so he switched to acting. After training under Lee Strasberg and Sanford Meisner at the Actors Studio, he began appearing in off-Broadway plays.

Excellent notices for his work in Edward Albee’s play “Zoo Story,” and in appearances on the television drama “Naked City,” attracted attention. After a small role in the 1960 film “Exodus” and a few other parts, he landed “Route 66.”

After leaving the series, Maharis was cast as a star in such films as “Quick Before It Melts,” “The Satan Bug,” “Sylvia.” “A Covenant with Death.” “The Happening.” “The Desperadoes” and “Land Raiders.”

In 1970, he returned to weekly television, playing a criminologist in “The Most Deadly Game,” but the show lasted only one season.

Maharis kept acting in the ensuing decades, appearing in such TV movies as “(*94*) to Mindanao” and “Murder on Flight 502,” “Disaster in the Sky,” “Crash of Flight 401,” “Death in Space” and on TV series including “Fantasy Island,” “The Bionic Woman” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

___

The overdue AP Entertainment creator Bob Thomas equipped biographical subject matter for this tale.