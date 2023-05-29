Deputies investigating after finding man in his 20s shot in Orange County

- Advertisement -

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Orange County early Friday morning, deputies said.

This happened around 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive in Zellwood.

Deputies who responded said when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

No suspect information has been released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.