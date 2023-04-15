GAME PREVIEW: IOWA WILD AT TEXAS STARS

Iowa Wild (33-27-5-5; 76 pts.) at Texas Stars (39-19-9-3; 90 issues)

The Iowa Wild commute to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to take at the Texas Stars Saturday at 7 p.m. Iowa’s “magic number” is 3 with two video games to play.

FIVE GUYS

Following the realization of the general sport of the NHL common season, the Minnesota Wild returned 5 forwards to the Iowa Wild. Damien Giroux, Nic Petan, Marco Rossi, Nick Swaney, and Sammy Walker sign up for Iowa for the weekend set in opposition to the Texas Stars. Giroux and Swaney made their NHL debuts in opposition to Nashville on Apr. 13; Giroux earned his first NHL level with an lend a hand. Nic Petan additionally scored his first NHL function since Mar. 2, 2019 within the sport in opposition to the Predators.

SCORE FOUR

• Iowa has misplaced in law simply two times (24-2-1-0) when scoring 4 or extra objectives

• The Wild misplaced 5-4 in extra time on Jan. 30 prior to profitable 5-3 on Feb. 1 within the first commute to Texas

• Texas is 4-10-4-3 when permitting 4 or extra objectives this season

• The Stars are 32-3-2-1 when scoring 4 or extra objectives

PLAYOFF PICTURE

• Iowa’s “magic number” these days sits at 3

• The Wild can clinch a playoff place Saturday with a win over Texas and any Chicago loss, or with an extra time/shootout defeat to the Stars and a Wolves law loss

• Fourth and 5th position within the Central Division can’t be finalized till Sunday

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the newest news and information from the group together with press releases, sport notes, multimedia content material, and day-to-day statistics.