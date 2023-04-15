Texas Senate unanimously passes sweeping mental health bill | Texas

(The Center Square) – The Texas Senate unanimously passed a sweeping mental health reform bill with bipartisan support. All senators voted for the bill except for one who was absent.

SB 26, filed by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, seeks to expand mental health capacity, especially for children and adolescents, by creating a new grant program. It would direct a structured methodology for transitioning patients out of state hospitals, and amend current law related to local mental and behavioral health audits, reporting, services and programs.

It also would increase transparency and accountability for the Texas community-based mental and behavioral health systems in several ways. It would require them to submit to regular performance audits and increased data reporting, and direct the development of incentives to support long-term placement for elderly Texans with intense behavioral health needs.

“Texas is poised to make an historic investment in mental health by expanding our state’s facilities and services,” Kolkhorst said in a statement. “This will be done through local contracts and the construction of new facilities, with this bill serving as a roadmap. Every state senator supports this bill because this issue impacts every single Texan.” She also said the bill will “vastly reduce mental hospital waitlists so people get the help they need in local settings and finally end the cycle of Texans being in and out of hospitals, homeless shelters, the streets or jails.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate, praised the bipartisan support of the bill and said it was a legislative priority because it was a major concern of constituents.

“As I traveled rural Texas last year, I listened closely as Texans from all regions of our state explained the need for improved mental health care access,” he said. “As Lt. Governor, I have already invested more in mental health care than any Lt. Governor in Texas history. This historic legislation builds upon what we have done in the last eight years in the area of mental health. This investment is a responsible use of our unprecedented budget surplus, and I am proud that the Senate has come together as one to support this important and historic endeavor.”

State investments to state agencies allocated by the legislature over the last three legislative sessions have totaled over $1.5 billion.

The state legislative budget board states the measure will have a negative impact of $13.9 million to general revenue related funds through the biennium ending August 31, 2025.

It also estimates the probable net negative impact to the general revenue fund will be $4.2 million in 2024, $9.6 million in 2025, $3.8 million in 2026, nearly $991,000 in 2027 and nearly $992,000 in 2028.

The bill makes no appropriations but provides the legal basis for an appropriation of funds to implement the provisions of the bill, the analysis explains.

The bill is intended to “help de-escalate a family in crisis through the creation of an ‘innovation grant’ matching program that would provide funding opportunities to a variety of local providers, including hospitals, local mental health providers, and non-profits so they can offer direct new services for youths and families who are suffering,” Kolkhorst’s office said, as well as help state hospital patients find a supportive environment in the community after they’re discharged.

“I recently received a letter from a mother who was desperate for help,” Kolkhorst shared. “She reached out to my office for assistance for her 14-year-old son who has been diagnosed with several emotional and behavioral disorders and is no longer able to live with family due to violent outbursts and physical abuse he inflicted on his family members. She literally has nowhere to go.”

The grant would help families like hers, Kolkhorst said, by assisting with counseling, training, social services and other programs or treatments to help some adolescents develop coping and social skills and prevent the tragedy from worsening with the criminal justice system or even jail.