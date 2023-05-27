Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to re-release in remastered 4K edition ahead of sequel; deets inside : Bollywood News

Gadar: Ek Prem Kathathe enduring romantic-action movie that captivated audiences when it was once launched in 2001is all set to make a comeback in theatres. The makers have introduced the re-release of the movie ahead of the extremely expected sequelGadar 2slated for liberate later this 12 months. Fans of the movie can have fun as they are going to give you the chance to relive the magic at the giant display screen as soon as againstarting June 9.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to re-release in remastered 4K edition ahead of sequel; deets inside

Sunny Deol Ameesha Patelthe lead actors of Gadartook to on Thursday to proportion this thrilling news with their lovers fans. They printed that the re-released model of the movie has been remastered in 4Kpromising an enhanced visible enjoy. Additionallythe movie shall be introduced in Dolby Atmos soundfurther amplifying the immersive cinematic enjoy.

To construct anticipationthe makers additionally unveiled the trailer of the remastered model on Friday. Directed through Anil SharmaGadar is a poignant love tale set towards the backdrop of the Partition of India. Sunny Deol portrays the nature of Tara Singha Sikh truck motive force from Amritsarwho falls in love with Ameesha Patel’s characterSakinaa Muslim girlwhose circle of relatives had to migrate to LahorePakistan all through the Partition. The movie additionally options the past due Amrish Puri in a pivotal function.

The choice to re-release Gadar comes at an opportune timeas the staff is gearing up for the much-awaited sequelGadar 2. Howeverthe sequel will face stiff pageant on the field officeas it’s scheduled to conflict with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal on August 112023.

