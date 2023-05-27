The director of a southern Indiana funeral house the place 31 decomposing bodies and 17 cremains have been found has pleaded guilty to greater than 40 counts of prison theft

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The director of a southern Indiana funeral house the place 31 decomposing bodies and the cremains of 17 others have been found pleaded guilty Friday to greater than 40 counts of prison theft.

Randy (*40*), proprietor of (*40*) Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville, faces a proposed sentence of 12 years: 4 years in jail and 8 years of house incarceration, Clark County Circuit Court Judge N. Lisa Glickfield mentioned.

(*40*) was once charged with theft for failing to whole the funeral products and services he was once paid for, and should additionally pay restitution to 53 households totaling $46,000.

(*40*) was once launched to house incarceration following the listening to. A proper sentencing listening to is deliberate for June 23.

Jeffersonville Police started investigating the funeral house early final July after the county coroner’s administrative center reported a robust smell emanating from the construction. The unrefrigerated bodies have been found in more than a few states of decomposition, and a few were on the funeral house since March.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull mentioned the numerous fees in opposition to (*40*) and present court docket backups from the COVID-19 pandemic sophisticated the method. He mentioned he felt the state’s transfer to do away with about part of the counts will grant essentially the most fast type of reduction.

“We wanted to get justice for these families,” he mentioned.

Derrick Kessinger attended Friday’s court docket listening to. He mentioned he depended on (*40*) whilst the stays of 3 family members sat within the funeral house.

“It’s been tough, but I do forgive him for what he did,” Kessinger mentioned. “I hope he can find forgiveness.”

Kessinger in the end gained the cremains.