G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan’s status, fair trade rules

HIROSHIMA, Japan — HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven rich democracies united Saturday in urging China to drive its strategic spouse Russia to end its war on Ukraine.

In a joint remark issued Saturday, the G7 leaders emphasised they didn’t need to hurt China and have been in quest of “constructive and stable relations” with Beijing, “recognizing the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China.”

“We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” it stated. “We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the U.N. Charter,” together with in direct talks with Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

Cooperation with China is wanted given its international function and financial dimension, the gang stated, in interesting for operating in combination on demanding situations equivalent to local weather exchange, biodiversity, money owed and financing wishes of of prone nations, international well being issues and financial balance.

But the leaders expressed “serious concern” in regards to the scenario in the East and South China seas, the place Beijing has been increasing its army presence and perilous to use power to exert its keep watch over over self-governed Taiwan. They known as for a “peaceful resolution” of China’s declare to Taiwan, which has remained unresolved because the communists won energy at the Chinese mainland in 1949.

The remark stated there used to be “no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China’s militarization activities in the region.”

- Advertisement -

“A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest,” the remark stated, alluding to fees that Beijing is undermining the “rules-based international order.”

The G7 also united in voicing concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, in Hong Kong and in the far western region of Xinjiang, where the issue of forced labor is a perennial issue.

But the statement also sought to counter accusations that the G7 is seeking to prevent China’s rise as a global power.

- Advertisement -

“Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China nor do we seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development,” it said. The statement highlighted a consensus that efforts to diversify manufacturing supply chains and ensure stable access to strategically vital minerals and other resources is not aimed at unraveling trade ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

“We are not decoupling or turning inwards,” the statement said. “At the same time, we recognize that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying. We will take steps, individually and collectively, to invest in our own economic vibrancy. We will reduce excessive dependencies in our critical supply chains.”

At the similar time, the G7 individuals vowed to take a stand in opposition to quite a lot of varieties of “economic coercion,” announcing they “will counter malign practices, such as illegitimate technology transfer or data disclosure,” whilst additionally averting “unduly limiting trade and investment.”

Chinese officers have reacted to quite a lot of G7 statements about financial coercion and different problems through accusing the U.S. and different individuals of hypocrisy.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency ran a scathing editorial Friday describing such allegations as a “witch hunt,” bullying and ”superpower suppression.”

“When it comes to ‘coercion,’ the coercer of the first water is the United States,” it stated. “America’s G7 allies must have much to grudge, given how Washington has exploited, or bled them, over the years.”

The G7 contains Japan, this 12 months’s host of the chief’s annual summit, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, in addition to the European Union.

The remark used to be launched on the second one day of a three-day summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Hiroshima on Saturday to take part in conferences deliberate for Sunday.