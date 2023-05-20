Waco, Texas News | Police release video of suspect fleeing arrest

The Waco Police Department launched a video on Thursday interesting to the general public to assist establish a suspect who’s sought after for fatal behavior and evading arrest. According to Cierra Shipley, a spokesperson for the Waco PD, they won calls relating to an annoyed attack within the downtown house round 2 a.m on May 14.

The video pictures presentations an individual who fled of their car when approached through officials. The government hope that any individual can establish the suspect or the automobile concerned through viewing the video.

If you’ve got any information in regards to the incident, please touch Detective James at 254-750-3674, and give you the reference quantity 23-6994.

Watch the video underneath:

