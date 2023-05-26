FWC holds virtual workshop on proposed fishing regulations

Pinellas County, Florida is thinking about adjustments to fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission just lately held a virtual workshop to speak about those proposed adjustments. The virtual workshop was once held at 5:30 p.m. and incorporated a public remark length the place attendees may just discuss and ask questions.

According to the FWC, entanglements of pelicans and different birds in fishing tools have turn out to be extra prevalent on the Skyway Fishing Pier. These entanglements may end up in critical accidents or demise for the birds. Jeff Liechty, a coastal biologist with Audubon, Florida notes that the pelicans that turn out to be entangled on the Skyway Pier incessantly go back to their nesting colonies nonetheless entangled. The fishing line can then turn out to be entangled in mangroves, leaving the chook caught till it dies, and the road can stay within the colony even after the chook is long past.

In gentle of those problems, the FWC is thinking about adjustments to fishing regulations on the park. Proposed adjustments come with an academic requirement for anglers, restrictions on the selection of rods an angler might use, and restrictions on using a couple of hooks or sabiki rigs throughout positive instances or seasons. Some anglers on the virtual workshop commented that they too are involved concerning the chook’s welfare. Others identified that the pier supplies get admission to to fishing for individuals who won’t personal a ship or have mobility problems.

Individuals might remark on the proposed fishing regulations by way of visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or by way of emailing [email protected]. A last choice on the regulations is predicted to be made at a gathering in July.