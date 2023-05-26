Patriots’ Raekwon McMillan suffers Achilles injury at OTAs, set to miss entire 2023 season, per report

The New England Patriots have introduced that linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been put on injured reserve, because of this he’s going to be compelled to miss the entire 2023 NFL season. This is due to a partial Achilles tear he suffered right through the group’s arranged group actions (OTAs) this week. Designation to go back from injured reserve is most effective conceivable right through the season, however since it is an low season transfer, McMillan is probably not eligible to play till he’s launched with an injury agreement and indicators in different places.







Unfortunately, this is not the primary time McMillan has confronted a significant injury restoration in his NFL profession. He was once drafted through the Miami Dolphins in the second one spherical in 2017 and noticed his rookie season get minimize quick earlier than it even started due to an ACL tear in his first preseason recreation. Similarly, he ended the 2019 marketing campaign on IR with a hamstring factor and ignored the whole thing of the 2021 season due to an ACL tear – his first with the Patriots.

McMillan opened the 2022 season as a beginning inside of linebacker for New England and in the long run seemed in all 16 video games, recording a career-high of 5 tackles for loss. He had his perfect efficiency in his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, the place he began as a full-time linebacker, registering 105 tackles and two compelled fumbles.

With McMillan out, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai have been set to again up the linebacker place for the 2023 NFL season.