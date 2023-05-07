Full interview: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on “Face the Nation,” May 7, 2023





On May 7, 2023, “Face the Nation” hosted an insightful interview with Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. This interview has been made to be had in its entirety through CBS News. Margaret Brennan, the host of “Face the Nation,” posed a number of thought-provoking inquiries to Senator Sinema. The interview may also be accessed via the CBS News web page.

To keep up to date on the newest breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting, browser notifications are to be had. A pop-up notification might seem on your browser whenever you permit this selection. To turn on this selection, click on on the “Turn On” button. Stay knowledgeable with CBS News.

