Brownsville Texas crash: Seven people struck and killed by vehicle outside migrant shelter





Police in Brownsville, Texas, have reported that seven people have died and twelve others had been wounded in a tense incident the place a automobile struck them in entrance of a migrant shelter. The incident happened on Sunday morning close to Brownsville’s Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and homeless folks. Lt Martin Sandoval, a police spokesperson, disclosed that seven sufferers died on the scene whilst ten others had been taken to hospitals within the space. The case is below investigation to establish whether or not the incident was once intentional or an coincidence. The driving force of the vehicle, whose identification hasn’t but been disclosed, was once charged with reckless riding, however extra fees are prone to observe. The Brownsville Fire Department disclosed on Facebook that seven people died on the scene whilst 11 had been transported to native hospitals. Some of those that died had been migrants, in line with Lt Sandoval. Luis Herrera, an injured sufferer, mentioned he and his buddies, a few of whom had been killed, had been ready to visit the airport once they had been struck by the vehicle. The incident happened round 8.30am CT, in line with officers, who close down the street in a while.