Fulbright-Hays Fellowship Rule Penalizes Native Language Speakers

WASHINGTON — When Veronica Gonzalez gained phrase ultimate fall that the U.S. Education Department had rejected her utility for a prestigious fellowship to behavior her doctoral analysis out of the country, she scoured the comments on her utility on the lookout for what she did incorrect.

In each phase, the reviewers heaped reward at the instructional flair of the scholar and her conscientiously researched proposal to review intimate spouse violence in rural Mexico. And they assigned her near-perfect rankings in each class, aside from one — language skillability — the place she used to be surprised to search out she were given none.

But it wasn’t as a result of Ms. Gonzalez, a social ecology Ph.D. candidate on the University of California, Irvine, lacked the language abilities to behavior her analysis in Spanish. The assessors concluded the reports defined in her eight-page résumé had greater than ready her. The downside used to be that she had recognized herself as a local speaker of the language, having grown up talking Spanish along with her oldsters who emigrated from Mexico to Santa Maria, Calif., the place she used to be born.

“At first, I was just in disbelief,” Ms. Gonzalez recalled in an interview. “Then I was incensed.”

Ms. Gonzalez’s utility suffered from a decades-old legislation — now within the means of a rewrite — that led the Education Department to withhold issues from candidates of the Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad Fellowship in the event that they grew up uncovered to or talking the language of the rustic by which they suggest to behavior analysis.