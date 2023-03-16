2023 NCAA Tournament: Who will win it all in March Madness?

HOUSTON — The Pitt Panthers and Texas A&M Corpus Christi was the primary two groups to win an NCAA Tournament recreation this season on Tuesday night time, giving them every the chance now to tackle Iowa State and Alabama, respectively.

The majority of video games will get underway Thursday and Friday, with motion going all month till the Final Four in early April.

- Advertisement - While the primary few weeks of the match is when the insanity in point of fact will get going, without equal objective is all the time to advance into the Final Four with the hopes of successful two extra video games and getting topped champion.

Below is a take a look at every NCAA Tournament area favorites, in keeping with the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook, and research on how it all would possibly shake out this month.

- Advertisement -

Find the Locked On podcast for YOUR school sports activities groups!

West Region: Odds to advance

- Advertisement - Kansas nearly definitely sought after that 2nd one seed, letting them play in the Midwest Region, however as a substitute they head out west right into a stacked bracket.

The Jayhawks will need to get via a two-seeded UCLA workforce this is with out Jaylen Clark, however who ran in the course of the Pac-12 this yr and was once at the cusp of incomes a one seed.

They even have a unhealthy Gonzaga workforce as the 3 seed, a workforce boasting the #1 scoring offense in the rustic led by way of Drew Timme.

And that is assuming they beat UConn in the Sweet 16, which will now not be simple. The Huskies are the most productive 4 seed in the sector and provide an enormous problem for Bill Self’s squad.

Midest Region: Odds to advance

The large tale in the Midwest is the well being of Marcus Sasser, Houston’s lead guard and an All-American first teamer. Sasser injured his groin in opposition to Cincinnati in the AAC semifinal, and he didn’t play in the championship recreation which resulted in a loss to Memphis.

If Houston is lacking Sasser, the percentages of successful the area and advancing to the Final 4 drop significantly – which is excellent news for the Texas Longhorns as the 2 seed in this area.

Texas will need to advance previous both Texas A&M or Penn State in the second one spherical, may face a perilous Xavier workforce even with out megastar heart Zach Freemantle.

Indiana and Miami spherical out some other cast area – even if one this is most probably going to be received by way of a workforce from the state of Texas.

South Region: Odds to advance

The Crimson Tide earned the #1 general seed, and they have got an excessively cast trail to enjoying in the Final 4 and doubtlessly for a countrywide championship. Arizona is a powerful opponent as the 2 seed, even if they fight at the defensive finish of the ground and feature gained inconsistent play from their backcourt.

Baylor has the other downside, with an elite trio of guards in LJ Cryer, Adam Flagler, and Keyonte George however little assist at the block.

Creighton is a dismal horse as a six seed in this area, boasting a balanced workforce with a wholesome Ryan Kalkbrenner down low and Ryan Nembhard operating the display.

East Region: Odds to advance

Purdue is the weakest one seed in the sector, in spite of spending lots of the yr ranked primary general and boasting the nationwide participant of the yr frontrunner in Zach Edey.

The Boilermakers problems are in the backcourt, and groups like Marquette and Tennessee may simply overtake them in the event that they even advance previous Memphis in the second one spherical, or a sizzling Duke workforce in the Sweet 16.

Tennessee is with out megastar level guard Zakai Zeigler, making an already subpar offense much more inept. Meanwhile Marquette has problems at the defensive finish of the ground – making this a area much more likely to finally end up received by way of a workforce out of doors of the highest 4 seeds than any others. Will it be the 5 seeded Blue Devils? Or even the six seeded Kentucky Wildcats?

National Championship Odds (according to FanDuel)