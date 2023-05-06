Fukrey 3 gets postponed, avoids a clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan; film will not release on September 7 : Bollywood News

(*7*)

There were relatively a few adjustments within the release dates of a few large movies since previous couple of days. It all came about after the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawanwhich used to be because of release on June 2got postponed previous within the week. This led to a couple different movies reshuffling their release dates. Things were given settled a while again when the makers of Jawan introduced September 7 as their new release date.

- Advertisement -

Fukrey 3 gets postponedavoids a clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan; film will not release on September 7

HoweverExcel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 used to be intended to release on this date because the Janmashtami release. Naturallythe makers wouldn’t need to clash with a keenly-awaited SRK film. Hencethey have now postponed the release of the film. As in line with the most recent buzzFukrey 3 will now be freeing on November 24.

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan’s biggie Tiger 3 is slated to release on November 10 right through Diwali. With Fukrey 3 freeing nearly after two weeksit will with a bit of luck give the film a just right window to earn. There is a buzz for the film with the primary two movies within the Fukrey franchise turning out to achieve success.

Directed by means of Mrigdeep Singh LambaFukrey 3 will repeat the solid of the primary two movies within the type of Richa ChadhaPulkit SamratAli FazalVarun SharmaPankaj Tripathi Manjot Singh.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan to release in September; makers drop intriguing announcement videowatch

- Advertisement -

More Pages: Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox place of business collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi films handiest on Bollywood Hungama.