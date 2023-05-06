Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two extra horses died in the hours earlier than Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th version of the sector’s most famed race.

Mage had just one victory in 3 earlier races earlier than masking 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 underneath jockey Javier Castellano. He and instructor Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

Two Phil’s and Angel of Empire adopted Mage to the finish line in entrance of a crowd of 150,335 on a heat and in part cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

Two extra horses died, making it seven in all, earlier than the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and early favourite Forte used to be scratched with an damage in some other collection of blows to a game already reeling from doping suspensions and breakdowns.

“This is part of racing and it’s the cruel part,” Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, mentioned in an interview with FanDuel TV.

Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, and Freezing Point, a 3-year-old colt, had been injured in their races at the Derby undercard, turning into the 6th and 7th horses to have died at Churchill Downs in contemporary days. Forte used to be the 5th scratch from the Derby in the run-up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds.

The string of horse deaths solid a pall for some Derby-goers on a most commonly cloudy and heat day.

“It’s concerning, and I hope they’re quickly trying the best they can to correct whatever’s going on,” said Michael Freeze, who along with his friend dressed up as jockeys. “They need to do whatever is best for the horses, and the sport in general.”

Chloe’s Dream got hurt in the second race Saturday. The horse was taken off in an equine ambulance with a right front knee injury and was euthanized, trainer Jeff Hiles confirmed to The Associated Press.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles said. “They may do the similar factor operating in the sector as they might at the observe. So it’s very unlucky. That’s what we handle.”

Freezing Point suffered a left ankle damage in the Pat Day Mile and used to be euthanized, instructor Joe Lejzerowicz informed the AP. He mentioned Fort Bragg, who completed 3rd, came visiting and slammed into Freezing Point right through the race.

“He just got bumped in the backstretch,” Lejzerowicz mentioned. “He never took a bad step or bobble. He had a big heart.”

New antidoping and drugs laws enforced by way of a central governing frame of the game are scheduled to take impact May 22.

“There’s something going on,” mentioned Pat Murtha, who used to be attending his first Derby. “They need to find out, and set some rules and regulations to protect these animals.”

Hall of Fame instructor Bob Baffert, a two-time Triple Crown winner, is nearing the top of a two-year ban issued by way of Churchill Downs Inc. One of his horses, Medina Spirit, crossed the finish line first in the 2021 Derby and failed a post-race drug check. The horse used to be disqualified and Baffert used to be punished.

In 2019, over 30 horse deaths befell at California’s Santa Anita racetrack, damn the trade and resulting in protection reforms. Kentucky Derby-winning instructor Rick Dutrow had his license revoked in 2011 for 10 years by way of New York officers. Regulators discovered syringes loaded with unauthorized drugs in a table in his barn. Dutrow re-opened his solid ultimate month.

Forte were the early 3-1 favourite; his absence reduces the sector to 18 horses for the 1 1/4-mile race.

Repole mentioned veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission identified Forte with a bruised foot. He mentioned the colt had advanced the bruise a couple of days in the past. The colt stumbled right through a exercise Thursday, even supposing instructor Todd Pletcher had downplayed it publicly.

Behind the scenes used to be a unique tale.

“We did X-rays, we brought in vets, the state vets came in and they watched him every single day,” Repole mentioned in the interview. “He’s fine. He probably needs a couple more days (to recover).”

Pletcher nonetheless has two horses in the Derby: Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

A crowd of about 150,000 is anticipated to jam Churchill Downs to bet and watch the Derby. Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT.

The horse deaths integrated Derby contender Wild On Ice. Two of the horses had been educated by way of Saffie Joseph Jr. He used to be indefinitely suspended by way of the observe, even supposing investigators haven’t begun to decide a motive for the deaths of his horses.

“It doesn’t make me happy to see a horse get euthanized,” mentioned racegoer Joe Conforto, dressed in jockey goggles and a filled horse on his head. “But I think a lot of it is bad luck. Most race horses are taken better care of than human beings.”

Four horses had been scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — in contemporary days. Practical Move and Skinner had fevers, whilst Continuar wasn’t in height situation, consistent with his Japanese instructor. Lord Miles used to be Joseph’s Derby horse.

Forte used to be ultimate 12 months’s 2-year-old champion and has a five-race profitable streak.

“You can only be a 3-year-old colt on the first Saturday in May one time in your life,” Repole mentioned. “I feel bad for the horse.”

