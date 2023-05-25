From the archives: Tina Turner on a life of suffering and triumph





CBS News has showed that the iconic rock megastar Tina Turner gave up the ghost at the age of 83 on Wednesday. In remembrance of her improbable life, we glance again to a “Sunday Morning” profile that initially aired in October 2018. The section options Turner, an eight-time Grammy winner well-known for hits like “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” as she will get candid with CBS News’ Gayle King about her memoir “My Love Story,” and her tumultuous dating with Ike Turner.

In the interview, Turner courageously opens up about the emotional and bodily abuse she suffered at the fingers of her former husband, Ike Turner, whom she had married at a younger age in hopes of beginning a song profession. Despite the abuse, Turner endured to accomplish along him and loved good fortune as a duo. But her ache and humiliation at the fingers of Ike sooner or later led her to go away him and get started a new life and profession on her personal.

Throughout the interview, Turner stays remarkably sturdy and resilient, sharing tales of her decision to rebuild her life with the assist of her Buddhist religion, her 2d husband, and her new discovered good fortune as a solo artist. She additionally speaks to the significance of her lovers in her therapeutic procedure, and how acting on level helped her to break away from the tragedy of her previous.

The interview is a testomony to Turner’s bravery and the unwavering spirit that made her an inspiration to such a lot of. Her legacy will undoubtedly are living on as a beacon of hope and perseverance for generations to come back.

