Alex Murdaugh indicted on federal fraud charges

A grand jury has indicted convicted assassin Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer, on federal fraud charges, prosecutors introduced Wednesday.

Murdaugh, 54, is these days serving existence in jail after being convicted of murdering his spouse and their youngest son.

The federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment towards Murdaugh for conspiracy to dedicate cord fraud and financial institution fraud; financial institution fraud; cord fraud; and cash laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina mentioned.

The indictment alleges that Murdaugh “engaged in three different schemes to obtain money and property from his personal injury clients” between 2005 and 2021 whilst running as a private damage lawyer at his Hampton legislation company.

The alleged schemes concerned routing purchasers’ agreement finances to his personal accounts in addition to a faux account underneath the identify “Forge,” in addition to conspiring with a banker to dedicate cord fraud and financial institution fraud. The banker, Russell Laffitte, was once convicted on six federal charges in reference to the scheme in November 2022, prosecutors mentioned.

The indictment additional alleges that Murdaugh conspired with any other private damage lawyer to defraud the property of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after a fall at Murdaugh’s house in February 2018, and funnel just about $3.5 million into his “fake Forge” account “for his own personal enrichment,” prosecutors mentioned.

“Trust in our legal system begins with trust in its lawyers,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs mentioned in a commentary. “South Carolinians turn to lawyers when they are at their most vulnerable, and in our state, those who abuse the public’s trust and enrich themselves by fraud, theft, and self-dealing will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Alex Murdaugh stands subsequent to the witness sales space all through a destroy in his homicide trial on the Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina, Feb. 23, 2023. Tribune News Service by the use of Getty Images, FILE

Murdaugh’s legal professionals mentioned in a commentary that he’s cooperating with federal prosecutors.

“We anticipate that the charges brought today will be quickly resolved without a trial,” his legal professionals, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, mentioned in a commentary to ABC News.

Murdaugh resigned from his company, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick, in September 2021. The company has additionally sued him for allegedly funneling stolen cash from purchasers and the legislation company into a faux checking account for years.

Murdaugh additionally faces about 100 different state charges for allegations starting from cash laundering to staging his personal demise so his surviving son may just money in on his $10 million existence insurance plans to misappropriating agreement finances within the demise of his housekeeper.

Murdaugh was once discovered to blame in March of fatally taking pictures his spouse and more youthful son on the circle of relatives’s belongings in June 2021.

The jury reached the decision after deliberating for almost 3 hours following 5 weeks of testimony from greater than 70 witnesses — together with Murdaugh himself, who denied the murders however admitted to mendacity to investigators and dishonest his purchasers.

During the high-profile trial, state prosecutors argued that years of lies and robbery had been about to catch as much as Murdaugh and the murders had been a technique to divert consideration.

Murdaugh’s legal professionals are looking for to enchantment his conviction within the double homicide case.

ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim contributed to this document.