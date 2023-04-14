From Diljit to Raveena Aurora, the desi performers of Coachella 2023







The temper is all set for the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Held in Indio, California at the Empire Polo Club, Coachella is one of the maximum recognised tune fairs, with enthusiasts and celebrities flaunting their boho elegant outfits. Like annually, Coachella is sure to have an in depth lineup this yr as smartly with some of the most famed pop-artists like Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Kali Uchis and the record is going on and on.

But what`s other about this yr`s line-up? Well, Coachella shall be experiencing the desi contact of India at its fullest! The pageant will witness Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh, Raveena Aurora, Jai Paul and B.R.E.E.D – Ritesh D`Souza and Tara Mae. Let us check out those musicians extra intently.

- Advertisement -

1) Diljit Dosanjh

Making his means via Pollywood, Diljit Dosanjh has turn into one of the maximum recognised artist as of late, getting into the Social 50 chart by means of Billboard in 2020. Being a multi-faceted artist, Diljit is a singer, actor, movie manufacturer and tv persona. Till date, Dosanjh has launched 13 studio albums, one prolonged performs and over 40 singles in his musical profession. His eleventh album named G.O.A.T has established its place in the best 20 in the Canadian Album charts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

2) Jai Paul

Born and raised in England, Jai paul is a songwriter, report manufacturer and recording artist of Indian descent. Paul changed into an web sensation along with his demo recording `BTSTU` which stuck the eye of a number of recording corporations and in the end led him to signal with XL Recordings. The recording used to be additionally sampled by means of iconic pop stars Drake and Beyonce. His presence at Coachella this yr will mark his first ever reside efficiency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J R Paul CertHE (@jai_paul)

3) Raveena Aurora

With an eccentric maximalist taste of artwork, impressed by means of Bollywood and Indian tradition, Raveena Aurora changed into the first girl of Indian foundation to carry out at Coachella again in 2022. Raveena shall be gracing the pageant this yr as smartly and we will be able to be expecting a canopy of a Bollywood tune in her personal R&B twist, taking into consideration her duvet of `Dum Maro Dum` in her remaining yr`s efficiency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena (@raveena_aurora)

- Advertisement -

4) B.R.E.E.D – Ritesh D`Souza and Tara Mae

Ritesh Perpetua D`Souza aka DJ Nasha took the tune scene by means of typhoon along with his B`wood-meets-electronica tracks in the `90s however later moved to Los Angeles in 2013 to supply a world level for his tune. in 2014, he launched his album `Binate` that charted Beatport and iTunes. In 2015, Ritesh changed into the first ever Indian to carry out at Coachella in conjunction with L.A primarily based classically skilled pianist Tara Mae. B.R.E.E.D additionally made its look in 2022 with Raveena Aurora Aurora and is all set for the level this yr as smartly.









Source link