Why the Chicago Blackhawks are parting ways with their captain

The Chicago Blackhawks are parting ways with their captain, whether or not he desires to stay taking part in or no longer.

CHICAGO — Thursday’s sport towards the Philadelphia Flyers will probably be the closing for Jonathan Toews as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson and Toews spoke just lately and mutually needless to say when No. 19’s contract expires this summer season, the team does not intend to re-sign him.

“I’ve had a number of conversations with Jonathan throughout the season about his future with the Blackhawks, and recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won’t be re-signing him this offseason,” Davidson mentioned Thursday morning.

At that point, even though, the Blackhawks mishandled allegations of sexual attack, and Toews would later again the group earlier than apologizing to Kyle Beach.

Toews will finish his Blackhawks taking part in occupation additionally as a winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Selke Trophy and the Mark Messier Leadership Award, and the longest-serving captain in franchise historical past.

The determination coincides with the industry of Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers previous this season.

Davidson did not be offering Patrick Kane a freelance, both. He mentioned he sought after to “clear the deck” for the subsequent technology of Blackhawks leaders, to have the identical alternative to construct one thing that Kane, Toews and all the core guys had. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) April 13, 2023

Toews just lately returned to the group following a two-month absence whilst dealing with Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

He’s nonetheless placing up respectable numbers at age 34, with 14 targets and 16 assists in 52 video games this season. But, he additionally just lately stated he was once unsure about his hockey long term.

“It’s definitely on my mind that this could be my last few weeks here in Chicago as a Blackhawk,” Toews said on March 28. “It’s definitely very important for me to just go out there and just enjoy the game and just kind of soak it in and just really appreciate everything that I’ve been able to be a part of here in Chicago and show my appreciation to the fans as well.”

If he is keen and in a position, there might be groups having a look so as to add his talents, enjoy, and management in loose company.