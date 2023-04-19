Wednesday, April 19, 2023
type here...
Florida

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reach $787.5 million settlement

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reach $787.5 million settlement



Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News have reached a ancient $787.5 million settlement within the defamation lawsuit introduced by way of the vote casting system corporate. CBS News prison analyst Rikki Klieman provides insights into the results of the case. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting with browser notifications. Turn them on now. Watch CBS News for extra information.

Previous article
Immersive Disney experience in Dallas, Texas
Next article
Colorado gun control bills progress; semi-auto ban unlikely

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks