Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News have reached a ancient $787.5 million settlement within the defamation lawsuit introduced by way of the vote casting system corporate. CBS News prison analyst Rikki Klieman provides insights into the results of the case. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting with browser notifications. Turn them on now. Watch CBS News for extra information.
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reach $787.5 million settlement
More articles
- Advertisement -