Immersive Disney experience in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS — Being at Disney World or Disneyland looks like being in the center of a Disney film. But what in the event you don’t have time nor cash to shuttle that a ways?

“We are all about our worlds and our characters and bringing people into those worlds,” mentioned Dorothy McKim, particular initiatives manufacturer at Walt Disney Animation Studios. “And this experience brings you in even more so.”

That experience is a brand new immersive Disney experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Dallas. It opens Thursday and runs for 3 months.

Inside, guests are surrounded by way of scenes from a few of Disney’s biggest motion pictures.

“You feel like you’re right there with them,” McKim mentioned. “It’s so exciting.”

Guests can experience what it's love to be beneath the ocean with Ariel or they may be able to let it pass with Elsa.

Anyone who’s dreamed of being a part of that international will really feel like they’re a part of it.

“It is about hoping, dreaming and wishing,” McKim mentioned.

It takes about an hour to experience all the appeal. McKim suggests arriving 30 to 40 mins early to experience a pre-show put in combination by way of one of the vital Hamilton manufacturing designers.

Of direction, it’s no longer Disney World, however McKim says it’s conducting the similar factor.

“Just bringing joy,” she mentioned. “Just bringing joy into the world.”

For extra information or to buy tickets, visit the Immersive ArtSpace website.