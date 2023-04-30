Four-Peat Exemplifies Speed City – University of Houston Athletics

PHILADELPHIA & AUSTIN, Texas – The Houston observe and box group made historical past on the Penn Relays by way of changing into the 3rd college to win 4 consecutive Championship of American 400 meter relay titles. The Cougars’ six relay titles on the Penn Relays are the second one-maximum all-time. Joining the relay triumph, juniors De’Vion Wilson and Shaun Maswanganyi secured particular person titles within the 110-meter hurdles and 100-meter sprint, respectively. Wilson’s 13.64 2d time gained the 110 hurdles by way of 0.11 seconds, changing into the primary Cougar all-time to win this race on the Penn Relays. With a time of 10.40 seconds, Maswanganyi gained the 100 from lane one, changing into Houston’s tenth 100-meter sprint winner on the Penn Relays, the primary since 2019, and contributing to the Cougars’ 10 Penn Relays titles being probably the most all-time. The ladies’s 1,600-meter relay group ran a season-perfect time of 3:37.50.

At the Texas Invitational, graduate Priscilla Adejokun produced a 3rd-position end general within the hammer with a throw of 59.71 meters on her final throw of finals. Senior Christyan Sampy tied the varsity report for the second one-immediately meet, leaping 5.55 meters and completing 3rd general. Senior Lusekelo Mwamukonda accomplished a private perfect and development of over two meters within the discus with a throw of 52.76 meters, completing fourth general and score 7th within the American Athletic Conference. Freshman Miles Cox completed 2d general within the 5,000 meters with a fifteen-2d private report, clocking in on the time of 14:12.70. This time turns into the second one-quickest time by way of a Cougar runner this 12 months.

- Advertisement -

Houston wraps up its common season with the Tom Tellez Invitational on Friday on the Carl Lewis International Complex ahead of the American Athletic Conference Championships in Tampa, Fla., from March 12-14.

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics that targets to convey championship good fortune within the Big 12 Conference. Every contribution made to Houston Rise prepares the Cougars to compete and win when the Big 12 pageant starts in July 2023. To enhance and sign up for, click on here.

The Podium Club is a singular and efficient technique to improve the extent of pleasure and enhance for Houston Cougar Track and Field and Cross Country systems. Donations made to the Podium Club supply monetary enhance at once to the systems for wishes past their running budgets. To join or be informed extra information, click on here.

- Advertisement -

For the most recent news and updates on #HTownSpeedCity, practice @UHCougarTF on Twitter, like UHCougarTF on Facebook, or practice @uhcougartf on Instagram.

– UHCougars.com –