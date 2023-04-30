Press box collapse at West Virginia softball game injures 9

A portion of a press box ground has collapsed at a center faculty softball match in West Virginia

WAYNE, W.Va. — A portion of a press box ground collapsed at a center faculty softball match in West Virginia on Saturday, injuring 9 other people, faculty officers stated.

Five other people had been throughout the press box at Wayne County High School when the ground gave manner whilst a number of folks had been underneath it, the county faculty district stated in a observation.

- Advertisement -

Six scholars and 3 adults had been taken to a health center. The extent in their accidents was once no longer identified.

The reason behind the collapse stays beneath investigation, the varsity district stated.

Wayne is in southwestern West Virginia about 163 miles (262 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.