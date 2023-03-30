Former Texas officer Roy Oliver takes stand in federal trial

The circle of relatives of Jordan Edwards claims Oliver has no longer as soon as apologized for the homicide of the 15-year-old boy.

DALLAS — Late Wednesday afternoon, former North Texas police officer Roy Oliver took the stand in his federal civil trial for wrongful loss of life.

On April 29, 2017, he used to be an officer for the Balch Springs Police Department when he spoke back to a disturbance name. As a automobile used to be riding away, Oliver fired his weapon at a automotive with 5 youngsters inside of.

Jordan Edwards, 15, used to be shot in the again of his head and killed.

In 2018, a jury convicted Oliver of homicide and he used to be sentenced to fifteen years in federal jail.

This week, he used to be again in courtroom for a federal trial as Edwards' circle of relatives filed a lawsuit for wrongful loss of life, searching for damages.

The trial began on Monday and the jury has listened to testimony from legislation enforcement, medical doctors, mavens, witnesses, friends and family.

On Wednesday, Odell Edwards, father of Jordan Edwards, testified. He stated, “Every day, I think about him. Every night, I dream about him. That’s the only time I get to see my son is when I dream.”

He's been in the court docket along with his legal professional every day as movies and pictures of that evening were replayed.

Several members of the family have discussed that Oliver has no longer as soon as apologized for Edwards’ loss of life in the final six years.

When Oliver took the stand, he stated, “I grieve for the family and what they are going through.” He stated he noticed a silhouette of 2 other people in the entrance seats of the automobile, and that the passenger made actions. Oliver testified, “I was just in fear that he was moving for a firearm.”