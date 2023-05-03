Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to plead guilty to two charges stemming from fatal DUI crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders large receiver Henry Ruggs is about to plead guilty to a prison fee of DUI leading to demise and a misdemeanor depend of vehicular manslaughter, as introduced by means of his lawyers on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs allegedly drove up to 156 miles in step with hour on residential streets and had a blood-alcohol content material of 0.16 p.c on the time of a crash that resulted within the tragic deaths of a 23-year-old girl, Tina Tintor, and her canine in November 2021. In the speedy aftermath of the charges, he used to be to start with charged with DUI, reckless riding, and ownership of a firearm whilst beneath the affect, and used to be in the end launched by means of the Raiders.

- Advertisement -

Although Ruggs’ protection lawyers have mentioned that he has no longer but entered a proper guilty plea, plans are in position for him to achieve this within the eighth Judicial District Court once they waived his proper to a initial listening to. Following Tuesday’s listening to, lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld issued a observation mentioning that “This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter, and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved,” as reported within the Review-Journal.

The prosecution and Ruggs’ protection staff have each agreed on a sentence of 3 to 10 years in a Nevada jail, although the settlement is conditional at the pass judgement on accepting the phrases. Chesnoff additional defined all the way through the listening to that “This resolution is conditioned upon the court accepting the stipulations of the parties. In the event that the court does not accept the stipulations, Mr. Ruggs will be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea, proceed to trial and litigate all issues.” The 24-year-old Ruggs is scheduled to seem earlier than the pass judgement on on May 10.