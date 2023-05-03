Why the Lakers will keep it close in Game 1 vs. Warriors, plus other best bets for Tuesday

This article is a model of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter which is the final day-to-day sports activities playing information. To get this text in your inbox each weekday afternoon, you’ll be able to enroll right here. All instances are Eastern, and odds are supplied through Caesars Sportsbook.

The Hot Ticket

Lakers at Warriors, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT



Latest Odds: Los Angeles Lakers +4



The Pick: Lakers +4.5 (-110)

Key Trend: The Lakers are 5-2 ATS in the closing seven conferences.

A couple of months in the past, should you would have advised me that the Lakers could be in this place, I might have concept you had been loopy. However, the Lakers have lately eradicated the No. 2 seed Grizzlies, and I’m trusting them to keep issues close in Game 1 towards the Warriors.

The Lakers have had a sexy excellent file towards the protecting NBA champions this season. They had been victorious in two of the 3 matchups and feature a 2-1 ATS file vs. the Warriors. Notably, in the season opener again on Oct. 18, the Lakers misplaced 123-109, however this used to be the best showdown the place the crew nonetheless had Russell Westbrook on their roster.

Since making more than one strikes throughout the industry cut-off date, the Lakers have gave the look of an absolutely other crew. Several avid gamers have stepped as much as the instance down the stretch, together with Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Austin Reaves. That’s why I’m anticipating the Lakers to a minimum of keep it close, even supposing an outright win isn’t totally off the desk.

More Picks

(*1*)

Panthers at Maple Leafs, 9:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN



Latest Odds: Toronto Maple Leafs -190



The Pick: Maple Leafs (-165) — Despite the Panthers’ spectacular accomplishment of getting rid of the top-seeded Bruins in the opening spherical of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, I’m nonetheless fading them in this spot. They are going to stand a difficult opposition in the Maple Leafs, who defeated the Lightning in six video games and gained their first playoff sequence since 2004. Toronto’s offense, led through famous person ahead Mitch Marner, has been unhealthy all 12 months, and the play of the Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov will be crucial to the crew’s luck.

Key Trend: The Panthers are 2-9 in their closing 11 conferences in Toronto

The Pick: Stephen Curry Under 4.5 Threes (+120) — It would possibly appear insane to guess towards arguably the largest shooter in NBA historical past in a made-threes prop, however having a look carefully at the numbers, it’s no longer that loopy. In their 3 head-to-head matchups throughout the 2022-23 common season, Curry performed two and ignored one because of harm. In the common season opener, he hooked up with simply 4-of-13 makes an attempt from past the arc on Oct. 18. In distinction, Curry splashed house 5-of-13 makes an attempt from lengthy vary on March 5. Over the process his NBA profession, Curry on reasonable best drills 3.0 threes in keeping with contest when dealing with the Lakers. Although it will most probably be close, I’m keen to agree with the developments right here.

Key Trend: Curry has hit 4 or fewer threes in one among his closing two conferences towards the Lakers