Former Glasgow Police Chief re-assumes role

Welcome Chief Guy Howie

GLASGOW, Ky. – The City of Glasgow is welcoming a well-recognized face as its new police leader.

Mayor Henry Royce appointed former Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie to the role after asking former police leader Jennifer Arbogast to surrender.

Howie, who served as leader from 2015 via 2019, got here out of retirement to re-assume the role this Monday.

From the time his policing occupation started in 1980, Howie has served the Ocala Police Department in Florida and Kentucky’s Hopkinsville Police Department.

Howie tells News 40 considered one of his most sensible priorities upon go back is tackling violent crime.

“We jumped at the opportunity. My wife and I, and came back. I started yesterday, and it just felt like I was back home.”

Major Terry Flatt stated, “All the guys just been positive and upbeat and glad to see him return back to the police department here.”

Flatt says Howie helped protected their present police division construction and much-needed police automobiles right through his first stent as leader.