Former Frisco Mayor Bob Warren Dies At 102

The former mayor of Frisco, Bob Warren, died on March 13 at 102 years old.

Warren, commonly known as ‘Mayor Bob’ served three terms as mayor, from 1989 – 1996. Before being elected mayor, he served six years on the city council and worked closely with veterans in Frisco.

- Advertisement -

“His city service marked early years in Frisco’s phenomenal growth,” a statement from the city of Frisco said. “Mayor Bob was the consummate storyteller and leaves a legacy of recounting our community’s history.”

Warren was born on February 1, 1921, at his family’s home on Williams Avenue. He was the last surviving member of Frisco High School’s Class of 1938, and was a 1942 graduate of Texas A&M, ranking 10th in his class with a degree in finance. Warren served as an Army Air Corps pilot who fought during World War II.

Following his service after the war, Warren remained in the Air Force Reserve for 22 years, later retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Warren also worked at Exxon for 36 years, retiring in 1981. After 13 years of civil service for Frisco, he began a career in writing and spent his spare time with the local veteran community.

- Advertisement -

During his time as mayor and councilmember, Warren assisted in bringing the Stonebriar Center, the Dallas North Tollway, Collin College and the Frisco Heritage Association to the city. Warren was also one of the first municipalities in the state to dedicate a half-cent sales tax toward economic development with voter approval.

Warren Parkway, Warren Sports Complex and the clock on Main Street are dedicated to Warren, who will be remembered as a pillar of the Frisco community.

“Those that knew Mayor Warren saw his gentle loving soul,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a statement. “He was always so encouraging of me and other councilmembers. He had a quick wit and always found a way to make others laugh and smile.”