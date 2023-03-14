Tata Technologies IPO Date, Review, Price, Allotment, Analysis 2023

Tata Technologies IPO Details: Tata Technologies IPO date isn’t fastened but, the IPO is to hit the marketplace quickly because the company filed the DRHP with SEBI. Tata Technologies IPO to boost round ₹[.] crores by the use of IPO that contains be offering on the market as much as 95,708,984 fairness stocks of ₹2 each and every. The Offer for Sales is composed of as much as 81.13 million fairness stocks via Tata Motors, as much as 9.72 million fairness stocks via Alpha TC Holdings Pte and as much as 4.86 million fairness stocks via Tata Capital Growth Fund I. The retail quota is 35%, QIB is 50%, and HNI is 15%.
Tata Motors’ arm Tata Technologies IPO would be the first Tata Group IPO since 2004 when the TCS IPO hit the marketplace. As consistent with the present information Tata Motors holds a 74.69% stake, Alpha TC Holdings Pte has a 7.26% stake, and Tata Capital Growth Fund I has a three.63% stake in Tata Technologies.
Tata Technologies Limited is a Tata Group of businesses that gives products and services in engineering and design, product lifecycle control, production, product building, and IT carrier control. They cater to the industries like car, and aerospace authentic apparatus producers and their providers. They are energetic within the international locations like North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
Tata Technologies is the fifteenth greatest IT corporate within the Fortune India Infotech Industry rating. They function from 25 international locations that come with paintings drive of greater than 11000 staff, and round 4000 pros international. The corporate is headquartered in Pune, and regionals are headquartered in the United States.
Tata Technologies unlisted stocks is buying and selling within the vary of ₹800 to ₹900 face worth of ₹2.
Objects of the Issue
- Utilisation of the Offer proceeds via Selling Shareholders
- Offer Expenses
Tata Technologies IPO Review (Apply or Not)
Brokerage Firm IPO Review
- Capital Market: To be up to date quickly
- Religare Broking: To be up to date quickly
- Hem Securities: To be up to date quickly
- Arihant Capital: To be up to date quickly
Tata Technologies IPO Date & Price Band Details
|IPO Open:
|2023
|IPO Close:
|2023
|IPO Size:
|Approx 95,708,984 Equity Shares
|Offer for Sale:
|Approx 95,708,984 Equity Shares
|Face Value:
|₹2 Per Equity Share
|IPO Price Band:
|₹[.] to ₹[.] Per Share
|IPO Listing on:
|BSE & NSE
|Retail Quota:
|35%
|QIB Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|15%
|Discount:
|N/A
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
|Anchor Investors List:
|Click Here
Tata Technologies IPO Market Lot
The Tata Technologies IPO minimal marketplace lot is [.] stocks with ₹[.] software quantity. The retail buyers can observe up-to 13 a lot with [.] stocks or ₹[.] quantity.
|Application
|Lot Size
|Shares
|Amount
|Retail Minimum
|1
|–
|₹-
|Retail Maximum
|13
|–
|₹-
|S-HNI Minimum
|14
|–
|₹-
|B-HNI Minimum
|68
|–
|₹-
Tata Technologies IPO Allotment & Listing Dates
The Tata Technologies IPO date is 2023 and the shut date is 2023. The Tata Technologies IPO allotment might be finalized on 2023 and the IPO record on 2023.
|Price Band Announcement:
|2023
|Anchor Investors Allotment:
|2023
|IPO Open Date:
|2023
|IPO Close Date:
|2023
|Basis of Allotment:
|2023
|Refunds:
|2023
|Credit to Demat Account:
|2023
|Tata Technologies IPO Listing Date:
|2023
You can test IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.
Tata Technologies IPO Form
How to use for the Tata Technologies IPO? You can observe for Tata Technologies IPO by the use of ASBA to be had on your checking account. Just move to the net financial institution login and observe by the use of your checking account via deciding on the Tata Technologies IPO within the Invest segment. The different possibility is you’ll be able to observe for Tata Technologies IPO by the use of IPO paperwork downloaded by the use of NSE and BSE. Check out the Tata Technologies paperwork – Click BSE Forms & NSE Forms clean IPO paperwork obtain, fill, and post on your financial institution or together with your dealer.
Tata Technologies Company Financial Report
|₹ in Crores
|Year
|Revenue
|Expense
|PAT
|2020
|₹2897
|₹2496
|₹252
|2021
|₹2426
|₹2105
|₹239
|2022
|₹3578
|₹2992
|₹437
|2023 9M
|₹3052
|₹2516
|₹407
Tata Technologies IPO Valuation – FY2022
Check Tata Technologies IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.
|Earning Per Share (EPS):
|₹10.77 consistent with Equity Share
|Price/Earning P/E Ratio:
|N/A
|Return on Net Worth (RoNW):
|19.16%
|Net Asset Value (NAV):
|₹545.40 consistent with Equity Share
Peer Group
- KPIT Technologies Limited
- L&T Technology Services Limited
- Tata Elxsi Limited
Tata Technologies IPO Registrar
Link Intime India Private Limited
C 101, 1st Floor, 247 Park,
L.B.S Marg Vikhroli West, Mumbai 400 083
Maharashtra, India
Tel: +91 810 811 4949
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check
Check Tata Technologies IPO allotment standing on Linkintime web page allotment URL. Click Here
Tata Technologies IPO Lead Managers
- JM Financial Ltd
- BofA Securities
- Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd
Company Address
Tata Technologies Limited
Plot No. 25, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park,
Hinjawadi, Pune 411 057,
Maharashtra, India
Telephone: +91 20 6652 9090
Contact Person: Vikrant Gandhe
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.tatatechnologies.com
Tata Technologies IPO FAQs
What is Tata Technologies IPO?
When Tata Technologies IPO will open?
What is Tata Technologies IPO Investors Portion?
How to Apply the Tata Technologies IPO?
How to Apply the Tata Technologies IPO via Zerodha?
How to Apply the Tata Technologies IPO via Upstox?
How to Apply the Tata Technologies IPO via Paytm Money?
What is Tata Technologies IPO Size?
What is Tata Technologies IPO Price Band?
What is Tata Technologies IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size?
What is the Tata Technologies IPO Allotment Date?
Tata Technologies IPO allotment date is 2023.
What is the Tata Technologies IPO Listing Date?
Tata Technologies IPO record date is 2023. The IPO is to listing on BSE and NSE.
Note: The Tata Technologies IPO worth band and date don’t seem to be formally introduced but. The IPO gray marketplace top rate (Tata Technologies IPO Premium) might be added to the IPO gray marketplace web page as it’s going to get started).
Follow for the Upcoming IPO news and their evaluations, additionally stay following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our newest movies, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
– Source : IPOWATCH