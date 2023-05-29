Former Florida Panthers find similarities in current team as they aim for Stanley Cup – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Florida Panthers’ fanbase is humming with pleasure, echoing the keenness right through the team’s first Stanley Cup run in the 90s. 7News reporter Mike DiPasquale interviewed probably the most former avid gamers of that a hit team to look how this yr’s squad compares.

It has been 27 lengthy years because the Panthers’ ultimate look in the ‘Chase for the Cup.’

- Advertisement -

Billy Lindsay, a ahead at the 1996 Panthers team that made it to the Stanley Cup finals, believes that the current team is writing its personal future. He sees similarities between this yr’s team and their a hit season.

“You have to have guys that are able to not shrink at this time of year but raise their game,” stated Lindsay. “You have a bunch of guys that were able to raise their game when it came into the playoff time. You can see that with this team.”

Former Panthers goalie John Vanbiesbrouck believes that chemistry and effort are crucial elements for successful video games. “The Panthers have been playing well going into the playoffs before that because they had to make it,” stated Vanbiesbrouck. “That’s a similarity, I think, to the team back in ’96 is having to play that way to get into the playoffs to start and being able to win in one-goal games.”

- Advertisement -

Vanbiesbrouck’s statement of current goalie Sergei Bobrovsky published a mindset of consistency, which helped the previous Panthers goalie win video games. “Get yourself in a mindset that you can be consistent,” stated Vanbiesbrouck. “[Bobrovsky] is certainly there. I think he does it in a different way, but I certainly see it as a similarity. When you get on top of your game a little bit, you want to keep it running as much as you can.”

Ed ‘Jovo Cop’ Jovanovski, former Panther defenseman, believes the current team is in a position for their second. “You look at this team and you look at our team, the talent level is obviously much greater,” stated Jovanovski. “They are a very deep team. In the back-end, it’s solid. They are four wins away from raising this big cup over your head. It doesn’t seem like a lot but the grind that they’re going to have to go through to win this cup is going to be unbelievable. It’s going to take a lot of focus and a lot of team play.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

- Advertisement -

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper on your inbox