Florida police ask public for help after three teenage friends found dead in separate locations

Florida police are asking the public for help in fixing the murders of three youngsters who had been found dead in three separate locations.

The first sufferer, 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, was once found out Thursday night time at the facet of the street with a gunshot wound; she was once rushed to the health center however died from her wounds in a while after, CNN reported. The 2d, a 17-year-old male who was once no longer named, was once found the next morning, fatally shot at the facet of the street. The 3rd and ultimate sufferer, whose id is being withheld on the request of the circle of relatives, was once found dead in a in part submerged automobile.

Lt. Paul Bloom with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department mentioned they have got a number of suspects, however “whether one person is arrested or multiple suspects are arrested has not been determined.”

“We have a ton of evidence from all three crime scenes,” he persevered.

Due to the severity of the crimes and the small dimension of the group, Forest Lakes Park, Sheriff Billy Woods is assured that turning to the public will convey solutions.

“We’re looking for help for the families who have lost a loved one,” he mentioned. “There are folks out there that know. You’ve got information.” Woods added that 15 detectives are investigating the case.

The murders have rattled the small central Florida group.

“Forest Lakes Park is a community of about 1,500 people, at most,” Bloom mentioned. “We have parents that have been concerned about letting their child leave the house.”