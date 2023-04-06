Unresponsive Texas middle school student revived by Narcan

“Students in the classroom that witnessed the incident were removed immediately and received support from our crisis counselors,” learn the letter to folks.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A student at DeWitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton, Texas, used to be handled in a school room for a imaginable opioid overdose on Tuesday, in step with a letter despatched house to folks

The letter mentioned the student "was unresponsive in class."

“I’m just a little disappointed and a little sad,” mentioned Jaiden Green, a 9th grader who as soon as attended Perry Middle School. “You just hear it left and right. I guess some people get peer pressured into doing it,”

This marks the second one obvious overdose at a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD campus in contemporary weeks. Three scholars died and 6 have been hospitalized since September of fentanyl overdoses.

Green instructed WFAA that the district has held talks within the auditorium to speak about medication, particularly fentanyl.

“Most kids they just brush it off after the thing is over they say ‘they dont care or they can’t stop them,'” Green mentioned.

It is unclear what led to the student to be unresponsive.

In the letter to folks, it mentioned that Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, used to be used to lend a hand revive the student.

One father or mother instructed WFAA that the student who’s now being handled is an 8th grader.

WFAA has reached out to the district for remark and is looking forward to a reaction.

In the letter, the district reminded folks and scholars in regards to the risks of fentanyl and that, “if you see or hear something say something.”