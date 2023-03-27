Florida plastic surgeon arrested for murder of missing attorney: police

A Florida plastic surgeon was once arrested over the weekend for allegedly murdering an legal professional who represented the suspect’s former employer in a lawsuit, the Largo Police Department introduced.

Dr. Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was once arrested and charged with first-degree murder within the slaying of Steven Cozzi, who disappeared from his legislation administrative center on Tuesday.

Police had been referred to as to the scene and located that he had left at the back of his pockets, automotive keys, and mobile phone, however was once by no means observed bodily exiting the construction. A “strong chemical odor” was once detected within the males’s rest room, the place investigators discovered a vital quantity of blood after a forensic research.

Detectives keyed in on Kosowski as their suspect whilst taking a look for a suspicious one that was once observed on the administrative center similtaneously Cozzi’s disappearance. Cozzi’s frame has no longer but been discovered, however a seek of Kosowski’s place of abode grew to become up further proof that ended in his arrest on Saturday in Tarpon Springs.

Cozzi represented Kosowski’s former employer and associates on the Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery, the place he labored from 2016 to 2018 as a plastic surgeon doing breast reconstruction surgical procedure, in step with the Associated Press.

Kosowski filed a lawsuit towards the Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery upon leaving in 2018, alleging some other worker didn’t document insurance coverage claims for his sufferers, hurting his reputation as a doctor and costing him a vital quantity of cash. The lawsuit mentioned that Kosowski’s “promising young career has essentially been obliterated.”

“Through no fault of his own, his career was put directly in jeopardy and his reputation has been deeply tarnished,” the lawsuit reads.

Steven Cozzi disappeared from his legislation administrative center on Tuesday in Largo, Florida.

The Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery didn’t go back a request for touch upon Sunday.

Kosowski was once booked into the Pinellas County Jail within the early hours of Sunday morning and is being held with out bail. Jail and courtroom information didn’t checklist an legal professional who may just talk on his behalf.