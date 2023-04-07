Florida man will spend life in jail for killing pregnant woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the taking pictures loss of life of a pregnant woman in a Northside park in 2021 has pled responsible to 2 counts of first-degree homicide, consistent with a press unlock from State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

Judge Mark Borello sentenced Reginald Perry Jr. to life in Florida State Prison all the way through a sentencing listening to this week.

- Advertisement -

He used to be charged in the loss of life of Felicia Jones and her unborn kid in September 2021. She used to be two weeks clear of giving delivery when she used to be killed, circle of relatives informed First Coast News.



Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office - Advertisement - Reginald Perry Jr., 19, is charged with two counts of homicide in the taking pictures loss of life of the sufferer and for the unborn kid she used to be wearing, JSO stated.









Jones’ mom, who known her because the sufferer, tells First Coast News Perry used to be the daddy of her unborn kid.

- Advertisement -

Police have been referred to as to the 9500 block of Water Street, Riverview Park, on Sept. 25 for stories of an unresponsive woman mendacity at the flooring close to the dock.

When JSO and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived, they discovered the sufferer, who used to be pronounced useless on the scene.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units replied to the park to analyze. An post-mortem published Jones died from a gunshot wound. Detectives known Perry as a imaginable suspect and acquired a warrant for his arrest.

Jones’ circle of relatives says she used to be due on Oct. 8.