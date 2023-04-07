SWAT standoff in Pantego neighborhood with person carrying firearm, police say

Authorities in Tarrant County are in a SWAT standoff with an armed person who’s refusing to go out their house, consistent with police.

Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, officials from the Pantego Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant to a resident in a neighborhood in Pantego, a small Tarrant County the city this is virtually totally surrounded by way of Arlington, police stated in a Thursday news unlock. The home is on Grant Place, consistent with police.

The person, whose title has no longer been launched by way of police, confirmed a firearm when government attempted to make touch. A deputy on the scene fired their gun “a short time later,” and the person “retreated” again inside of the home, police stated.

Authorities don’t consider any individual was once struck by way of gunfire, however consider that the person is a risk to themselves and others.

Arlington and Pantego police are responding to the incident, and government have requested the general public to keep away from the realm. Some citizens had been evacuated and others had been requested to refuge in position, consistent with the click unlock.

Arlington police are asking the general public to steer clear of the realm highlighted in blue as a result of an ongoing SWAT standoff in Pantego, Texas. (Arlington police)

Arlington police are speaking with the barricaded person, and “are attempting to resolve the situation as peacefully and quickly as possible,” the discharge said.

Police have no longer specified what number of citizens had been evacuated from the realm, and it’s unclear if any individual else is inside of the house with the barricaded person.