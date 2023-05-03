Florida man found guilty in distracted driving case

In Florida, Gregory Andriotis, 39, has been found guilty on all counts in the primary texting and driving case to visit trial. After two hours of deliberating, a six-member jury in Hernando County found Andriotis guilty of 1 rely of vehicular murder and 3 counts of reckless driving for a 2016 crash that killed Logan Scherer, a 9-year-old boy. The crash additionally severely injured the kid’s folks and his more youthful sister.

E.W. Scripps Brooke Scherer discusses the conviction of Gregory Andriotis in the demise of her son.

Logan’s folks really feel that this week’s trial and verdict represents justice they have been ready years for. According to Brooke Scherer, Logan’s mom, “To pay attention that the combat used to be price it, that now we now have the chance to actually take Logan’s mild and to transport it ahead for different households.We began out with this 5 years in the past as a result of we would have liked to forestall households from ever having to head via what we have been via, and we did not know that we had been ever going in an effort to make one thing giant out of it, however lately it came about.”

Police information display that Andriotis slammed into the again of the circle of relatives’s Mazda whilst they had been in visitors on Interstate 75 close to Brooksville in 2016. Logan’s folks and witnesses stated Andriotis used to be on his cell phone and the use of a couple of programs when he crashed into them, inflicting a series response ruin. After Friday’s verdict used to be introduced, Andriotis used to be right away taken into custody. He will probably be sentenced in June and faces as much as 30 years in jail.

Following Logan’s demise, his folks made it their undertaking to make stronger up texting and driving rules in Florida. Texting and driving is regarded as a number one offense in Florida.