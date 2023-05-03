ACC spring football overreactions: Florida State reclaims league throne, Clemson’s big hire pays dividends





The newest convention realignment has now not but immediately affected the ACC, however important adjustments are at the horizon for the league. Starting in 2023, the ACC will not perform beneath its former divisional construction, and as an alternative, the 2 groups with the easiest convention data will compete within the ACC Championship Game on the finish of the season. This is an important alternate for a league which noticed a median of 31.5 issues deciding victory in its identify video games over the past six seasons, in large part due to Clemson’s domination of Coastal Division warring parties. However, Clemson’s fresh luck raises questions in regards to the longevity of this system’s dynasty beneath two-time national-title successful trainer Dabo Swinney, in particular with Florida State on the upward thrust, North Carolina’s Heisman candidate quarterback Drake Maye, and different constant techniques like NC State, Pitt, and Wake Forest who stay a danger.

The ACC has been excluded from the College Football Playoff for the previous two seasons and is taking a look to reestablish its popularity at the nationwide degree. Though spring follow can handiest divulge such a lot, it’s price inspecting essentially the most really extensive overreactions that may be gleaned from it, beginning with Donovan Ezeiruaku’s attainable to get drafted in 2024. After incomes second-team All-ACC honors in 2022 and eight.5 sacks, Ezeiruaku is again for his 1/3 season, able to “wreck” opposing offenses and for sure place himself as a qualified prospect in simply 3 years.

Clemson has now not had a third-team All-ACC honoree within the final two seasons. Still, with Garrett Riley now running with new beginning quarterback Cade Klubnik, there’s the possibility of a participant to emerge within the receiving corps and transform an all-conference performer. Riley schemed TCU’s Quentin Johnston to transform a celebrity and first-round draft select final season, and it is cheap to think he may paintings equivalent magic with Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins, or Adam Randall in 2023.

While Duke has now not been bold in opposition to Clemson in recent times, successful just one sport within the final 11, there’s a probability for an disenchanted within the season opener. Duke’s first-year trainer Mike Elko led the Blue Devils to a a success 2022 season, completing 9-4, and with quarterback Riley Leonard and different skillful avid gamers returning, Duke has each probability of constant their promising trajectory. The attainable exists for the Blue Devils to make the most of Clemson’s first sport with a brand new offensive scheme beneath first-year coordinator Garrett Riley.

Florida State’s September discuss with to Clemson is definitely daunting, however they have got all of the vital parts to clinch a victory in opposition to the Tigers or supply a possible rematch within the ACC Championship Game. Now that FSU is freed from the divisional construction, Clemson is much less of a hindrance to this system’s aspirations, in particular with attainable Heisman candidate quarterback Jordan Travis main the fee. FSU has additionally controlled to carry onto EDGE rusher Jared Verse, a projected top-15 draft select, who determined to go back for every other season. All indications counsel that 2023 will likely be a possible step forward season for trainer Mike Norvell.

Haynes King has the skill to be triumphant and make up for any deficiencies in Georgia Tech’s offensive line. King finished 13 of twenty-two makes an attempt for 276 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions within the spring sport, showcasing the similar skill that noticed him hailed as Texas A&M’s subsequent nice quarterback. While his place hasn’t been made reliable but, if he can stay wholesome, King will for sure turn out to be a precious addition to the group.

Louisville’s protection received their spring sport 51-30, which bodes smartly for trainer Jeff Brohm’s offensive features. Under his predecessor, Scott Satterfield, the Cardinals may handiest fit or exceed 8 wins two times. However, with the addition of quarterback Jack Plummer, the possibility of successful extra video games in Brohm’s first complete season is most probably. Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes have displayed some encouraging indicators and feature aired out the ball extra of their spring sport, nevertheless it is still noticed whether or not Mario Cristobal is keen at hand over keep an eye on of the unit totally to first-year coordinator Shannon Dawson.

North Carolina’s Drake Maye is an excellent quarterback, however issues stay about their offensive line and protection. Conner Harrell, a former three-star prospect, will likely be a cast backup if anything else have been to occur to Maye. Finally, NC State is shedding two first-team all-ACC performers from its offensive line, Grant Gibson and Chandler Zavala, however avid gamers like Anae and Armstrong stay a promising issue for the group’s long run.