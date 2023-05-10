Florida lawmakers pass bill likely to increase robocalls and automated texts

TAMPA BAY, Florida – The Robo Call Index launched through YouMail Inc. presentations that Florida citizens won a complete of one.4 billion robo-dial calls this 12 months, averaging to roughly 77 calls consistent with particular person. While this quantity is staggering, it’s not not off course to succeed in the 4.1 billion calls made in 2021. The reason why for that is that the 2021 Telemarketing Act used to be handed which aimed to give protection to citizens from robo-dialers. However, legislators have now handed a brand new bill that will permit those firms to name and textual content other people with extra ease.

This new regulation removes the written consent clause within the present legislation, which client lawyer Billy Howard states will render the consent legislation null and void. Howard stated, “It blows up the whole consent law. You really don’t need consent. They can send the text messages as much as they want.” South Tampa resident Sean Bradley lately won a complete of 79 telemarketing calls inside an afternoon after making use of for a loan. Bradley, who used to be at paintings on the time, described the calls as disruptive and “extremely aggravating.” Since all these calls have been made with out his written consent, as required beneath the present legislation, Bradley is thinking about criminal motion. He opposes any new regulation that will legalise robo-dialing shoppers.

- Advertisement -

If the Governor indicators HB 761 into legislation, robo-texters would have up to 15 days to prevent texting after you textual content again the phrase “stop.” The bill is purported to cut back litigation filed in opposition to telemarketers beneath the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. According to the statute, shoppers can sue telemarketers who violate the legislation and “recover actual damages or $500, whichever is greater.”

Bradley described the bill as “absurd,” announcing that any legislation that permits extra junk mail to come into his telephone merits to be vetoed through the Governor. Governor DeSantis has now not but published whether or not he’s going to signal the bill into legislation. Those who want to specific their opinion concerning the bill can touch the governor through clicking right here.