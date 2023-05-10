American Cornhole League: 4th prelim hosted in Fort Worth







Fort Worth, Texas, is gearing as much as host the fourth initial occasion of the American Cornhole League (ACL) SuperHole IV event. This occasion will sign up for celebrities with ACL Pros in a contest for $250,000 in charity donations.

Fort Worth's prelim will pair celebrities with ACL professionals, and it's going to characteristic the next pairings:

Fans can watch the Fort Worth prelims at Dickies Arena totally free or tune-in to ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CST.

“Debra and I are going to dance all over the competition… literally… I’m going to teach her some choreographed baseball dances we do so we can celebrate accordingly,” Olson mentioned.

"I love what the ACL is doing for this wholesome, family-friendly sport! I'm happy to compete if it means that something charitable could come out of it! Let's have some fun!" Romano added.

Here are the winners from the primary 3 prelims:

The SuperHole started in 2019 as a one-time occasion when Daniel Jones, quarterback for the New York Giants, took on then-New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in a fight of New York.

Since then, a multi-event sequence has taken off with quite a lot of personalities taking part, together with two-time SuperHole champion Doug Flutie, Rashad Jennings, Mac Jones, Devonta Smith, Jay Cutler, Shemar Moore, Phil Hellmuth, David Lim, Dawn Staley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Dale Moss, Chuck Lidell, Vernon Davis, Zach Miller, Dion Dawkins, Kyle Van Noy, Greg Gaines, Terry Kirby, Brett Young, Jeff Mauro and extra.