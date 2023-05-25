Florida-Georgia rivalry to remain in Jacksonville through 2025 despite long-term questions

The once a year soccer recreation between Florida and Georgia will proceed to be hosted in Jacksonville, Florida for 2 extra years as in step with the newest announcement made through the 2 colleges on Wednesday. The extension comes as an addition to the unique settlement made in 2019 that shrunk the development to happen in Jacksonville till 2023. The host stadium for the sport is TIAA Bank Field, which additionally serves as the house of Jacksonville Jaguars. However, issues in regards to the stadium renovation, which used to be deliberate for the primary time since its established order in 1995, had led to uncertainty in regards to the recreation’s long term. The president of the Jaguars, Mark Lamping, clarified that there could be no important renovation paintings at the stadium till 2026, hanging any doubts about the way forward for the sport to leisure.

The overwhelming majority of the adversarial video games between those two highly-regarded groups have took place in Jacksonville because the rivalry collection’ initiation over a century in the past. Prior to the established order of TIAA Bank Field, the previous Gator Bowl Stadium served because the website for the celebrated recreation. Concerns had been raised in regards to the long-term long term of the sport, despite enthusiasts being confident of witnessing the Gators and Bulldogs compete in Jacksonville for no less than 3 extra seasons earlier than any adjustments to the sport’s location happen.

During ultimate yr’s SEC Media Days, the trainer of Georgia, Kirby Smart, recommended that the rivalry recreation will have to be moved to campuses, stressing the recruiting advantages right through such occasions. However, Florida trainer, Billy Napier, expressed a unique viewpoint, indicating that he desires to stay the sport in Jacksonville due to the numerous financial implications. The Gainesville Sun mentioned that Georgia and Florida every earned greater than $4.5 million from the 2022 recreation, which might drop to about $1.5 million if the sport reverted to a conventional home-and-home layout.

The Bulldogs are aiming for his or her 3rd consecutive victory in opposition to the Gators and their 6th win in the ultimate seven seasons. The profitable staff of the 2 has in the end received the SEC East annually since 2015.