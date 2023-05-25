Red Sox moving Corey Kluber to bullpen as former Cy Young winner will make first relief appearances since 2013

The Boston Red Sox are moving veteran right-hander Corey Kluber from the beginning rotation to the bullpen beginning this weekend, in accordance to supervisor Alex Cora in a radio look on WEEI on Wednesday. This transition will permit Tanner Houck to stay in Boston’s beginning rotation after Garrett Whitlock’s go back to the energetic roster on Saturday. Whitlock has been at the sidelines since overdue April with ulnar neuritis.

Following his May 16 get started, Boston moved Nick Pivetta to relief, making Kluber the second one notable Red Sox pitcher to be shifted to the bullpen in contemporary weeks. The Red Sox’s present rotation will include Houck, Whitlock, Chris Sale, James Paxton, Brayan Bello.

Kluber, 37, has had a disappointing get started since becoming a member of the Red Sox over the iciness on a one-year deal price $10 million. In 9 begins, he has an ERA of 6.26 (74 ERA+) and a 1.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his most up-to-date look, all over the Padres recreation on Sunday, he was once got rid of within the 3rd inning after conceding 5 runs (just one earned) on 3 hits and 3 walks.

Kluber has loved a adorned profession as a starter. He is a two-time former Cy Young Award winner and a three-time All-Star with profession marks that come with a three.39 ERA (124 ERA+) and a 4.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His subsequent relief look will be his 6th of his profession and his first since 2013.

The 26-year-old Houck has posted higher numbers than Kluber in his 9 begins to this point, although they are extra reasonable than no longer for a starter. Houck has accumulated a 4.99 ERA (92 ERA+) and a 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

As of Wednesday, the Red Sox had a 26-23 file at the yr, tying them with the Toronto Blue Jays for fourth within the American League East. They will conclude their sequence towards the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night and continue to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks.